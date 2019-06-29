× Crews respond to water rescue call in Germantown

GERMANTOWN, Tenn. — Crews from Memphis and Germantown responded to a water rescue call on Saturday morning.

According to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, a man was stranded on the Wolf River near S. Germantown Road.

The Germantown Fire Department and Memphis Fire Department made the scene at around 10 a.m.

The sheriff’s office says that the Memphis Fire Department was able to get the man out of the river.

The sheriff’s office also says that the man is in stable condition.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.