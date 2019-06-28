Video shows inmate beaten by corrections deputies in Shelby County Detention Center

Please enable Javascript to watch this video SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — A person with ties to the Shelby County Sheriff's Office shared some disturbing videos that show an inmate being attacked while in custody. The whistle-blower with years of service with the SCSO said someone needs to be held accountable, while those with the county tell WREG that’s exactly what they’re doing. The video can be hard to watch: an inmate at the Shelby County Detention Center being sprayed then kicked by several officers with the county’s Detention Response Team. As the video continues, the same kicking officer can be seen exchanging words with the inmate. Jailers the step in to separate the two.

The whistle-blower called this April 2018 incident “excessive force to the extreme.” The person releasing the video to WREG didn’t want to go on camera, due to a concern over retaliation from within the department, but instead said “I want people to know what’s going on, and it’s going on everyday in there.” We took that concern and the video to the county. The sheriff’s office responded by saying in part, “Once he attacked the deputy, the team immediately tried to gain control of the combative inmate, who positioned himself in a fighting stance, presumably to attack additional deputies.” In fact, the sheriff's office said you have to see what happened before the officers kicked the inmate to really understand this level of force. The whistle-blower admitted the inmate being taken into custody is no stranger to the process. Despite his criminal history, the whistle-blower added that “Shelby County will do what they want to do. Everyone should be held accountable for their actions.” It’s a concern the sheriff’s department said it takes seriously, as two of the officers involved are said to have undergone additional training.