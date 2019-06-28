Three more Shelby County corrections deputies relieved of duty

Posted 4:23 pm, June 28, 2019, by , Updated at 04:28PM, June 28, 2019

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — Three more Shelby County corrections deputies have been relived of duty during an investigation into “inappropriate conduct.”

Three other deptuties were relieved of duty June 19, bringing the total number of deputies relieved of duty to six.

The corrections deputies are accused of engaging in “inappropriate conduct while on-duty at the Shelby County Jail.”

An investigation is still ongoing by the Bureau of Professional Standards and Integrity.

No identities of the deputies have been released pending the investigation.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.