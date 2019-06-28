× Three more Shelby County corrections deputies relieved of duty

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — Three more Shelby County corrections deputies have been relived of duty during an investigation into “inappropriate conduct.”

Three other deptuties were relieved of duty June 19, bringing the total number of deputies relieved of duty to six.

The corrections deputies are accused of engaging in “inappropriate conduct while on-duty at the Shelby County Jail.”

An investigation is still ongoing by the Bureau of Professional Standards and Integrity.

No identities of the deputies have been released pending the investigation.