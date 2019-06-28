Suspect featured in Manhunt Monday segment captured, charged with murder

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — An accused killer recently featured in WREG’s Manhunt Monday series has been captured.

On Friday, the West Memphis Police Department announced the arrest of Travis Johnson in Hot Springs, Arkansas. He was extradited back to Crittenden County where he was charged with first-degree murder, battery, aggravated assault, terrorist activity and being a felon in possession of a firearm in the death of 25-year-old Unseld Nance Junior.

His bond was set at $500,000.

Travis Johnson 8/6/92 has been arrested for the murder of Unseld Nance Jr. on 9/9/18. He was arrested yesterday by Hot Springs PD and extradited back to Critt. County. Johnson is charged w/Murder 1st, Battery 1st, Agg Assault, Terr. Act x2,& felon in possession of a firearm. pic.twitter.com/6RyK9eQHo0 — West Memphis Police Department (@westmemphispd) June 28, 2019

Just two weeks ago, WREG spoke with Nance’s cousin Toney Davis who described what happened that night in September.

He said he and his cousin were in the front yard of a house on McCauley Cove when they were shot.

“I heard gun shots. When I heard the gun shots, only thing my mind told me to do was hit the ground,” he said.

One of the bullets hit Davis in his leg. Nance was hit multiple times and was rushed to the hospital where he died.

Investigators said Johnson had just been released from prison and was on parole at the time of the shooting.