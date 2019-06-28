× Supreme Court to decide on bid to end DACA

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court said Friday it will review next term President Donald Trump’s decision to terminate an Obama-era program that protects hundreds of thousands of undocumented immigrants who came to the US as children, setting up a potential decision in the heart of the 2020 presidential election.

The justices’ order Friday sets up high-stakes legal arguments in the fall, with a decision likely by June 2020 as Trump seeks re-election.

Trump ordered an end to the program called DACA in 2017, resulting in protests and a failed congressional effort to salvage it.

Federal courts in California, New York, Virginia and Washington, D.C., meanwhile have blocked Mr. Trump from ending it immediately. A federal judge in Texas has declared the program is illegal, but refused to order it halted.

The program protects about 700,000 people who were brought to the U.S. illegally as children or came with families that overstayed visas.