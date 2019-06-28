× Sister charged with abusing disabled, elderly brother

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police uncovered an elderly abuse case with a twist. Lovie Walker faces charges for hurting her older brother, whom she was supposed to be taking care of.

John Rogers, 72, had to have both legs amputated in recent years, his neighbor of two decades said.

“He’s a very nice guy, always smiling, even the way he is, he is smiling and talking regular,” the neighbor said.

Rogers lost his wife and lives alone, forcing the once healthy landscaper to slow down and rely on his younger sister, Walker, for care. That’s the same sister police have now arrested for threatening and abusing Rogers.

But the neighbor said that may not be happening.

“I don’t see no family over here,” the neighbor said.

That’s why this neighbor thinks Walker managed to get away with the mistreatment for a while. That’s until an adult day care worker doing some temporary work stepped in and blew the whistle on the bruises to his head.

The neighbor we talked with didn’t understand why anyone would want to hurt Rogers, much less his own sister.

Police said the abuse may have been going on the entire three years Rogers was in Walker’s care.

According to investigators, Walker used some tools that were used to help Rogers to hurt him.