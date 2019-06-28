× Police investigating early morning shooting at Raleigh apartment complex

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was taken to the Regional Medical Center early Friday morning following a shooting in Raleigh.

It reportedly happened on Barbara Circle in the Jennifer Meadows Apartments complex.

Police said the call came in initially as a robbery and then a shooting.

WREG’s Melissa Moon said she saw a white Kia parked in the middle of the road with a shattered passenger side window. Police were also seen shining their lights into a first floor apartment.

This is a developing story.