Police investigating early morning shooting at Raleigh apartment complex

Posted 5:23 am, June 28, 2019, by and , Updated at 06:00AM, June 28, 2019

Jennifer Meadows Apartments

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was taken to the Regional Medical Center early Friday morning following a shooting in Raleigh.

It reportedly happened on Barbara Circle in the Jennifer Meadows Apartments complex.

Police said the call came in initially as a robbery and then a shooting.

WREG’s Melissa Moon said she saw a white Kia parked in the middle of the road with a shattered passenger side window. Police were also seen shining their lights into a first floor apartment.

This is a developing story.

