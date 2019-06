× Police investigating deadly encounter in Bethel Grove area

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police were called to the scene of a deadly encounter in the Bethel Grove area overnight.

Officers told WREG that a man was shot on Twain Drive around 10 p.m. on Thursday, June 27. The victim was rushed to the Regional Medical Center where he later died of his injuries.

The person responsible stayed on the scene, police said.