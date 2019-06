× Man critically injured in Raleigh shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police were called to a shooting early Friday morning in Raleigh.

Preliminary information indicates that a man was shot in a parking lot at a local apartment complex in the 3800 block of North Advantage Way Drive. The victim was transported to the Regional Medical Center in critical condition.

The shooter reportedly fled the scene in a gray vehicle and was seen heading eastbound from the location.

This is a developing story.