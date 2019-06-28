× Man charged with statutory rape after 17-year-old becomes pregnant

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man was arrested this week after police say he raped a teenager and got her pregnant.

In May 2018, the 17-year-old victim reported to the Memphis Police Department’s Sex Crimes Bureau that she had been in a sexual relationship with 23-year-old Malik Edmond and was carrying his child.

On June 27, Edmond waived his rights and admitted to police that he did have sex with the victim.

He was charged with statutory rape.