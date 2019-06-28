Man arrested after robbery during Facebook Marketplace exchange

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are looking into yet another robbery where the suspect found his victim on Facebook Marketplace. Investigators said this type of crime is becoming too common and can easily be prevented.

Jermey Taylor, 19, is behind bars, accused of trying to pull a fast one on an unsuspecting customer who agreed to meet him to buy a phone.

Some people like Steve Towns won't try buying things on the increasingly popular Facebook Marketplace, but many bargain hunters are willing to shop on the online resell site.

"Just doesn't make any sense to me," Towns said. "It is too dangerous these days to do it that way."

Memphis Police said they are now looking into a robbery after a woman said she agreed to meet Taylor at a liquor store on South Third Street.

The victim had a friend ride along with her, but police said that wasn't enough to make sure the exchange was safe.

Taylor and two juvenile accomplices are accused of not only taking the woman’s money, but also keeping the phone and hitting her before speeding off.

Renee Musgrove pulled up to pump gas not far from the meet-up spot where things went awry. She thinks there were better places to do the trade off besides a store near vacant buildings.

We even noticed a fire station just up the road where the sale could have easily been completed.

"It would have to be a very public place," Musgrove said.

Musgrove echoed the same message police have been pushing for a while. Only do deals with someone you can trust, and bringing someone along isn't enough. Pick a meet-up spot that is safe for both the buyer and the seller.

The victim was able to help police track her phone to Southland Mall, where the three suspects were arrested. Police also found a gun in Taylor's car when he should not have been in possession of a weapon.