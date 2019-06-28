Grizzlies announce Summer League roster for Salt Lake City

SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 21: Yuta Watanabe #12 of the Memphis Grizzlies reacts on the bench during their game against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center on December 21, 2018 in Sacramento, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Memphis, Tenn. — The Memphis Grizzlies announced Friday that Jevon Carter, Ivan Rabb and Yuta Watanabe will headline the team’s 15-man roster at the 2019 Salt Lake City Summer League presented by the University of Utah Health and the Utah Sports Commission. The event will be held from July 1-3 at Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah.

The Grizzlies’ full roster for the 2019 Salt Lake City Summer League is below.

MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES 2019 SALT LAKE CITY SUMMER LEAGUE ROSTER

The Grizzlies will compete in three games while in Salt Lake City, tipping off against the Utah Jazz at 8 p.m. on July 1, against the San Antonio Spurs at 6 p.m. on July 2 and against the Cleveland Cavaliers at 6 p.m. on July 3 (all times Central). Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins will serve as head coach of the Salt Lake City summer league team.

