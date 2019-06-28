× Grizzlies announce Summer League roster for Salt Lake City

Memphis, Tenn. — The Memphis Grizzlies announced Friday that Jevon Carter, Ivan Rabb and Yuta Watanabe will headline the team’s 15-man roster at the 2019 Salt Lake City Summer League presented by the University of Utah Health and the Utah Sports Commission. The event will be held from July 1-3 at Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah.

The Grizzlies’ full roster for the 2019 Salt Lake City Summer League is below.

MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES 2019 SALT LAKE CITY SUMMER LEAGUE ROSTER

The Grizzlies will compete in three games while in Salt Lake City, tipping off against the Utah Jazz at 8 p.m. on July 1, against the San Antonio Spurs at 6 p.m. on July 2 and against the Cleveland Cavaliers at 6 p.m. on July 3 (all times Central). Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins will serve as head coach of the Salt Lake City summer league team.