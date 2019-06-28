× Former officer indicted on theft of property charges

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A former Mid-South officer has resigned from her job after being indicted on theft of property charges in Shelby County.

According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, agents began investigating Sonia Gilliam in March. At the time she was reportedly working as full-time officer for the University of Tennessee Memphis Police Department and as a part-time security officer at a local Walmart.

She was reportedly inside that Walmart when she was caught placing unscanned items in a bag while using the self checkout station.

A Shelby County grand jury returned an indictment against Gilliam on May 2 and a warrant was issued on June 20. She resigned from her job at UT Memphis on Thursday before turning herself in to authorities, the TBI said.