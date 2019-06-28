× Delta Airlines flight diverted to Memphis due to medical emergency

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Delta Airlines flight was diverted to Memphis early Friday morning because of a medical emergency on board.

Flight 923 was heading from Sacramento, California to Atlanta, Georgia when it made the unexpected stop in the Bluff City around 5 a.m.

Memphis firefighters were sent to the airport to help.

There’s no word on that patient’s condition.

The airline released a statement saying the flight has already left the airport to continue its journey to Georgia.