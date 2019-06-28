Delta Airlines flight diverted to Memphis due to medical emergency

Posted 6:16 am, June 28, 2019, by

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Delta Airlines flight was diverted to Memphis early Friday morning because of a medical emergency on board.

Flight 923 was heading from Sacramento, California to Atlanta, Georgia when it made the unexpected stop in the Bluff City around 5 a.m.

Memphis firefighters were sent to the airport to help.

There’s no word on that patient’s condition.

The airline released a statement saying the flight has already left the airport to continue its journey to Georgia.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.