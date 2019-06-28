× Arkansas becomes first, only state with nationally certified Child Abduction Response Teams statewide

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The state of Arkansas was recognized this week for its work to keep our children safe.

According to THV11 in Little Rock, representatives for the national Amber Alert program were in town on Thursday to acknowledge the hard work that the state’s 190 law enforcement agencies have put in to become the first and only state in the country with nationally certified Child Abduction Response Teams statewide.

The news agency said the agencies are divided up into 12 teams. Each of these teams have been trained specifically on what to do when a child goes missing.

They hope the organized approach will save valuable time and increase the likelihood that a child will return home.

To keep their national certification, the teams will be required to take part in annual meetings and training.