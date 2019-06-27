× Where to see fireworks during Independence Day celebrations

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Mid-South is full of events for the whole family during the week surrounding Independence Day. See the list below for some of the main fireworks events around the area to celebrate the independence of the United States.

June 27 — Patriotic Pops with the Memphis Wind Symphony at Levitt Shell in Midtown

Part of this summer’s Orion Free Music Concert Series at Levitt Shell in Overton Park, the patriotic concert will begin at 7:30 p.m. and should end around 9 p.m. Picnic baskets, beverages, blankets and lawn chairs are welcome. Dogs with leashes are welcome in marked areas.

June 28 — Freedom Fest 2019 in West Memphis

Touting “eastern Arkansas’s largest display of fireworks,” Freedom Fest will begin at 5 p.m. at Tilden Rodgers Park at 825 N. Airport Road. The festival will feature food trucks and live music from Elmo and the Shades, and attendees are welcome to bring lawn chairs to enjoy the festivities.

June 29 — 7th Annual Star Spangled Spectacular in Arlington

Arlington’s independence celebration begins at 6 p.m. and goes until 9:30 p.m. Fireworks will start around 9:15. The event at the Arlington Sports Complex on Memphis-Arlington Road advertises music, family fun and food. Should the event be cancelled for weather, there is a rain date of June 30.

July 3 — Fireworks Extravaganza in Bartlett

The community of Bartlett will host their celebration of the nation’s independence at Bobby K. Flaherty Municipal Center at Highway 70 and Appling Road starting at 6 p.m. Fireworks will begin at 9:10 p.m., and the events will conclude after that. The celebration will have live music from the Bartlett Community Concert Band and Jamie Baker and the VIPs.

July 3 — Flag City Freedom Celebration 2019 in Millington

Millington will host its independence celebration at USA Stadium Complex at 4351 Babe Howard Blvd. beginning at 4 p.m. and ending at 9:30. Fireworks will begin at sundown. Attendees are encouraged to bring picnic baskets, blankets, coolers and lawn chairs, but pets are not allowed.

July 3 — Collierville Independence Day Celebration

Collierville’s annual celebration will take place at its normal location in Cox Park at 440 W. Powell Road at 6 p.m. Food and entertainment will lead to the fireworks finale at 9:30 p.m. Kevin and Bethany Page will return as the main music entertainers for the celebration.

July 3 — Hernando’s Front Porch Fireworks Spectacular

At the ball fields of the Hernando Civic Center at 3800 Robertson Gin Road, the Hernando community will celebrate Independence Day starting at 7 p.m. The event will have vendors serving food and drinks. Live music from KC Johns will start off the event and lead up to fireworks at 9:15 p.m. Once the fireworks begin, those in attendance can tune to 96.7 FM for “fireworks music.”

July 3 — The City of Horn Lake’s Grand Fireworks Display and Festival

Horn Lake’s free celebration will be at Latimer Lakes Park starting at 7 p.m., and fireworks should begin around 9 p.m. Vendors will be serving food and cold drinks. The festival will have live music from the After Dark Band.

July 3 — Memphis Redbirds Independence Day Celebration at Autozone Park

The Memphis Redbirds will conclude their game against the New Orleans Baby Cakes with the largest post-game fireworks show in Autozone Park history. The Redbirds will wear Independence Day-themed jerseys for the game. The first 1,000 fans in the park will get free sunscreen samples from American Cancer Society.

July 4 — July 4th Firework Celebration in Southaven

The Southaven community’s independence celebration will be at the BankPlus Ampitheater at Snowden Grove Park. Admission is free, and coolers are welcome. The event begins at 4 p.m, and fireworks will start around 9:15.

July 4 — 20th Annual Celebrate Your Independence Fireworks and Festival in Olive Branch

Olive Branch City Park will serve as the host location for the community’s July 4th celebration. Blankets and lawn chairs are welcomed at the free event. Gates open at 4 p.m., but organizers advise attendees to come early because entrances will be blocked when the park reaches capacity.

July 4 — Fireworks Extravaganza in the City of Germantown

Music, moon bounces, games, crafts and food trucks will fill Municipal Park at 1900 S. Germantown Road for Germantown’s independence celebration. The free event will begin at 5 p.m., and the fireworks display will start at 9:10.

July 4-7 — All-American July 4th Getaway at Graceland in Whitehaven

The former home of Elvis Presley will turn red, white and blue to celebrate the U.S.’s independence for three days. The first day will have the “All-American Dinner Party and Firework Extravaganza.” Music will fill the air all weekend. Discounted rates are offered for the Guest House at Graceland during this weekend.

July 4 — A Vibe on the Island Independence Day Spectacular at Mud Island River Park

Starting at 6 p.m., this free event will be downtown’s main fireworks celebration on July 4. There will be music from Ping Rose, Black Cream and Marcella Simien, and fireworks will begin at 9:15 p.m. Organizers say to bring picnic blankets to the South Lawn for the best view of the show.