Two suspects recovering after stolen car crashes, kills driver

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It was a bold robbery that ended with one of three accused robbers dead and another fighting for his life. What makes the robbery even more brazen is the accused are said to have returned to the victim’s unit to steal her car.

Detectives say the crime started Tuesday morning when two men and a 16-year-old armed with a rifle knocked the victim to the ground outside of her unit at the Legacy at the Parkway apartments and stole her phone and her car keys.

The suspects left the scene, but returned a short time later to take the victim’s white Mercedes.

The robbers likely didn’t realize the car was equipped with a tracker. That’s where things became complicated.

The next day as police were looking for the stolen car, they were also looking for 18-year-old Kadarius Irby who was reported missing by his mother.

The stolen car was spotted shortly after police started their search. But the driver sped off after noticing the officers, and the car crashed into a tree at South Parkway East and South Third Street.

The driver did not survive, and a 16-year-old passenger was badly hurt.

The third suspect in the car, identified as Kadarius Irby, is believed to be the same man police were looking for.

The details are shocking, yet not surprising for those who say crime has become a sad normalcy.

At last check Irby is still in the hospital in critical condition. Police say he will be taken to jail to face theft of property charges once he’s released from the hospital.