Last year’s redshirt players hope to contribute to the Tigers success

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- About a week ago we got to hear from the Tiger freshman, and Thursday it was the returners turn. Even though these players are back for another season at the U of M, this will probably be the first time you've seen some of these guys.

Of the 6 returning players 3 of them didn't even suit up last year in Ryan Boyce, Jayden Hardaway and Louisville transfer Lance Thomas.

"Yeah, I'm extremely like big excited, I can't even explain it, I've been saying that for a long time," said Lance Thomas.

"From this past year, I was just learning how the college game works. There is a lot more attention to detail in college, faster paced," said Jayden Hardaway.

"We have a lot more competition coming in this year, it's mainly we are getting each other better. That's the only difference practices are way more intense," said Ryan Boyce.

While they are all stepping up as leaders Thomas is especially eager to showcase his abilities after sitting out all last year.

"A whole lot. I feel like no one in the country knows what I can do, for real. Memphis fans will be the first to see it but yeah, a whole lot. A year I didn't play last year, I didn't play a whole lot my freshman year either so there is a whole lot they haven't seen either, like I said the whole country, not just one fan base here or there, no one has really seen what I can do yet," said Thomas.