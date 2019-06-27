Storms cause flash flooding in Hernando

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. — Crews are working to get the power back on after a line of storms blew through the Mid-South Thursday.

Flash flooding in DeSoto County caused a few roads to close so the water could recede. But it wasn't just water that people we talked to were worried about.

"I get nervous every time the wind blows. I think the wind must have blown that down. There was a burst of straight line wind that came through real hard for about four or five minutes," a resident named Bobby said.

He's lived in his home for 20 years. Now he's thinking about the next round of storms.

DeSoto County emergency management told us they did not hear of any injuries.