Several Mid-South Walgreen's locations to participate in National HIV Testing Day

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — People living across the country have the opportunity to get free HIV tests as part of National HIV Testing Day.

The event is part of an ongoing partnership between Walgreen’s and Greater Than AIDS.

According to the Tennessee Department of Health nearly 6,500 people living in Shelby County have been diagnosed with HIV. The Bluff City also ranks eighth in the country when it comes to new cases of the virus.

Testing is available from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the following Walgreen’s locations: