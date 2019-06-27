× Police: Officers rescue woman as ex pins her to wall, holds knife to her throat

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man was arrested after police reportedly found him holding a knife to an ex-girlfriend’s throat.

It happened during the early morning hours Tuesday at a home in Frayser.

The victim told police that Lenwood Jones Junior arrived at her home and she demanded that he leave. Apparently angry, he went outside and stuck her tires before kicking in her storm door to gain access to the residence.

That’s when the victim said Jones pulled out a knife and started swinging it in her direction. Another individual inside the home tried to intervene but was shoved for his/her efforts.

Jones reportedly had the victim up against a wall with the knife to her throat when police arrived.

The victim was not injured.

Jones was charged with aggravated assault, aggravated burglary and vandalism.