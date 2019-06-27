Person taken to hospital after Southaven officer-involved shooting

Posted 4:58 pm, June 27, 2019, by , Updated at 05:02PM, June 27, 2019

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. — A person was shot by a Southaven police officer at a gas station near Stateline Road and Interstate 55 on Thursday.

The person was shot at the Raceway Gas Station in the 500 block of Stateline Road.

Southaven Police Chief Mark Little said the person who was shot was taken to Regional One Hospital for treatment. Four people are detained.

DeSoto County District Attorney John Champion will provide updates about the investigation.

Google Map for coordinates 34.992297 by -90.000328.

