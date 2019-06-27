× Man shot near Memphis Medical District

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was rushed to the Regional Medical Center early Thursday after a shooting near the Memphis Medical District.

According to police, the shooting happened just before midnight in the area of Alabama Avenue and Jones Street.

A short time later, officers received a call about a man who showed up at the Union Mission with a gunshot wound. Eventually, police found the victim at an Exxon gas station at the corner of Danny Thomas and Poplar. He was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

Police did not immediately release any suspect information.