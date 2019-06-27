× Southaven man faces child pornography charges

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. — A 37-year-old man is accused of having hundreds of images of child pornography at his Southaven home.

Timothy Fischer is being held with no bond in DeSoto County. He was arrested Tuesday at his residence on Vicksburg Drive and charged with possessing child pornography, Capt. Mark Little with Southaven Police said .

Little said the images were found on a storage device. Other electronic items have been seized and the investigation was ongoing.

Little said the investigation did not involve any children.

35.142455 -89.968570