Man accused of raping runaway juvenile inside Whitehaven home

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 48-year-old Memphis man was charged with rape after police discovered a runaway living inside his Whitehaven home.

According to police they were able to track the 12-year-old to Darron Clemons home on Wednesday, June 26. The victim told police she had been staying with the suspect for approximately four days, but they had previously met about two weeks ago to have sex.

When questioned by police, Clemons stated he had engaged in sexual activity with the child on two separate occasions while she was staying with him.

Clemons was given a $100,000 bond.