× Live at 9: Home Instead Senior Care, I’m Every Woman Leadership Conference & David Crow

Home Instead Senior Care

As the number of adults over the age of 65 continues to rise here in the Mid-South more and more seniors need a little help here and there. For some, that even includes companionship. Miriam Hasham and Andrew Veteto talked about the services Home Instead Senior Care provides and how you can become a professional caregiver.

For more information on Home Instead Senior Care, click here.

I'm Every Woman Leadership Conference

I'm Every Woman. It's more than just a song. It's a movement and an effort to change the lives of women across the country and right here in the Mid-South.

Buckner, Brooks, and Heights Entertainment has recruited amazing women like Vivica Fox, Pam Tebow and WREG's Marybeth Conley to help.

Leadership coach Phylliss Johnson stopped by to explain how it works.

For more information on the I'm Every Woman Leadership Conference, click here.

Author Chat with David Crow

Author David Crow spent his early years on the Navajo Indian reservations in Arizona and New Mexico.Now, he's sharing that story in a new memoir titled The Pale-Face Lie.

For more information on David Crow, click here.