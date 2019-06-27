Helicopter makes emergency landing on Arkansas city street

Posted 9:00 am, June 27, 2019, by

In this Tuesday, June 25, 2019, photo, a helicopter makes an emergency landing in Centerton, Ark. Authorities say no one was hurt when a helicopter pilot was forced to make the emergency landing on a residential street in northwest Arkansas after experiencing a mechanical failure. (Tracy Neal/The Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette via AP)

CENTERTON, Ark. — Authorities say no one was hurt when a helicopter pilot was forced to make an emergency landing on a residential street in northwest Arkansas after experiencing a mechanical failure.

Centerton Police Capt. Kris Arthur says police received a report that a helicopter had crashed Tuesday morning, but that when officers arrived, everyone was “safe and sound.”

Arthur tells the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette that the pilot told authorities he had to land because of a mechanical failure. He says the pilot did “an amazing job” by landing the helicopter safely on a city street.

Police say the helicopter was towed to the police department afterward.

Centerton is about 200 miles (320 kilometers) northwest of Little Rock.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.