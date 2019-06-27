× National Weather Service issues Severe Thunderstorm, Flash Flood Warnings

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The National Weather Service has issued several severe weather warnings for counties in Mississippi.

Lafayette, Pontotoc, Union, Lee, Tippah, Prentiss and Alcorn counties are all under a Severe Thunderstorm Warning until 12:30 p.m.

A Flash Flood Warning was issued for Desoto County until 12:45 p.m.

According to the agency, more than two inches of rain has fallen in the past 30 minutes, with additional accumulation expected over the next hour.