× ‘Fixer Upper’ stars reveal new playhouse, big donation at St. Jude

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Chip and Joanna Gaines had a special gift for patient families at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital during a recent visit.

The stars of TV’s Fixer Upper presented St. Jude with a check for $1.5 million dollars from the recent social media fundraising campaign called #chipinchallenge and revealed a new playhouse designed by the couple.

The announcement was made at St. Jude Target House, which is the long-term housing facility for patient families.

The Gaines family and Target hosted a garden-themed party with St. Jude patients that included a special reading from Joanna’s book “We Are The Gardeners.”