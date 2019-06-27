‘Fixer Upper’ stars reveal new playhouse, big donation at St. Jude

Posted 2:24 pm, June 27, 2019, by , Updated at 02:29PM, June 27, 2019

Chip and Joanna Gaines visit with St. Jude Children's Research Hospital patients in Memphis. (photo St. Jude)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Chip and Joanna Gaines had a special gift for patient families at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital during a recent visit.

The stars of TV’s Fixer Upper presented St. Jude with a check for $1.5 million dollars from the recent social media fundraising campaign called #chipinchallenge and revealed a new playhouse designed by the couple.

The announcement was made at St. Jude Target House, which is the long-term housing facility for patient families.

The Gaines family and Target hosted a garden-themed party with St. Jude patients that included a special reading from Joanna’s book “We Are The Gardeners.”

Chip and Joanna Gaines cut the ribbon on a new playhouse at the St. Jude Target House. (photo: St. Jude)

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.