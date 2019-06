× Firefighters on scene of warehouse fire in North Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Firefighters are on the scene of a warehouse fire on Chelsea Avenue between Watkins and McLean in North Memphis.

The fire started around 2:30 p.m. inside of an old warehouse that’s been abandoned for years. It took about 30 minutes to bring the fire under control.

There are no reported injuries.

Authorities haven’t said what caused the fire, but part of Chelsea Avenue is still closed.