Father charged after attacking daughter's co-worker over argument

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis father was arrested after police say he attacked his daughter’s coworker.

It happened in February 2019 at the Domino’s located at 1560 Union Avenue.

The victim told police it all started when he was involved in an argument with one of his female co-workers while on the clock. The co-worker reportedly left the Union Avenue location and returned sometime later with her father.

The man was standing outside the store when the suspect, William Burnett, allegedly grabbed him around the neck and began choking him. Burnett then punched the victim until he fell to the ground and blacked out.

Police located Burnett this week and charged him with one felony count of aggravated assault.