× ATF, FBI investigating suspicious East Memphis church fire

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco Firearms and Explosives and the Federal Bureau of Investigation are looking into a suspicious church fire here in the Mid-South.

The Memphis Fire Department responded to the vacant house of worship at the corner of Princeton Road and North Perkins in East Memphis on Thursday, June 27.

No injuries were reported and so far there’s no word on what may have caused the fire.

On Thursday, WREG’s Melissa Moon talked to Bart Thomas the general manager of City Construction and Development, LLC. He said that two days ago his workers were on site tearing out asbestos when they noticed three small fires in the sanctuary. Three unknown individuals were inside the church at the time, but they were not able to catch them.

The church was scheduled to be demolished in the next couple of weeks to make room for a nine-house subdivision. The investigation will more than likely push that timetable back, Thomas said.