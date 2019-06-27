× Arrest made after 16-year-old gunned down in grandparent’s home while playing video games

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — The man accused of spraying a West Memphis home with bullets and killing a 16-year-old who was playing video games inside has been charged.

Terry Stewart was arrested on Wednesday, June 26, on South Avalon. He was charged with first-degree murder and 13 counts of terrorist act.

According to police, Taylon Vail was spending the night with his grandparents on East Harrison Street when someone sprayed the home with bullets in April. Authorities have not said if Vail was the intended target.

Stewart’s scheduled to appear in court on Friday, June 28.