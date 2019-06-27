× Arkansas man accused of firing shots into home while mother of his child is inside

HELENA-WEST HELENA, Ark.— A woman was shot inside of her own home, and the gunman is the father of her infant daughter.

Inside the unassuming Helena-West Helena complex, the unimaginable happened. Police say a man fired at least four rounds into one of the units while the mother of his 6-month-old daughter was inside.

“The next thing I know, bullets came through the window. One bullet scaped by head, and the other hit me in my back,” a neighbor said.

Police say Demond Vaughn admitted to being the shooter.

The victim is too traumatized to show her face, but she did show us the hole that’s left in her back after a bullet went in. The bullet is still lodged inside of her body.

“I’m sitting right here by this window, and I feel, you know. I’ll never be the same again, never,” the victim said.

She says she never thought Vaughn would be arrested and released the same day.

“He has been released into the custody of his mother and is awaiting his court date.”

Detective Wesley Smith is leading the investigation. She says Vaughn is no stranger to police.

“He’s a convicted felon.”

Investigators say he has served time in the past. As for his latest victim, she is re-living a nightmare.

“It’s the most scariest day of my life. To know that someone I was in love with could do something so hurtful.”

Vaughn is charged with battery in the first-degree and terroristic act. The reason for those charges is because Vaughn says he was under the impression the home was vacant at the time of the shooting.