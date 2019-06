× Winning $50,000 Powerball ticket sold in Collierville

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. — A person in Collierville became $50,000 richer after winning the Powerball lottery this week.

The winning ticket in Collierville was sold at Collierville C Store at 398 New Byhalia Road. Another winning ticket was sold in Counce, Tennessee.

There is no information available yet about either winner until the prize is claimed.