USWNT vs France quarter-finals preview by the numbers

PARIS — Arguably the two best teams in this world cup will face off in an exciting quarter-final showdown at the Parc de Prices, Paris.

The quarter-final match is set to kickoff at 2 p.m. CT.

Here are 15 statistics to provide more insight into both teams:

The USWNT is 17-3-3 all time vs. France. Since 2012, the U.S. are 4-3-2 against a much-improved French national team

France is 4-0-0 in the tournament so far, outscoring their opponents 9-2.

Eugénie Le Sommer, Valérie Gauvin, Wendie Renard and Amandine Henry are the only players to score for France this FIFA WWC.

Gauvin has seven goals in her last nine appearances.

The veteran forward tandem of Gaëtane Thiney and Le Sommer have combined for 130 national team goals.

Since her tournament debut in 2015, no player has more assists than French midfielder, Amel Majri. Tied with Megan Rapinoe with four.

France has not lost in their homeland since the beginning of 2016, registering a record of 21-0-3 at home over that time.

France are the first European FIFA WWC host nation to progress through the first knockout stage.

Four USWNT players have experience playing in France’s domestic league. Rapinoe, Alex Morgan and Morgan Brian each spent brief stints playing for Olympique Lyon. Lindsey Horan has the most experience in France. She played for powerhouse Paris Saint-Germaine from 2012-2016.

The USA have won their last eight matches by an aggregate score of 29-2.

Alex Morgan has had a hand eight goals (5 G 3 A) more than any other player at this World Cup.

During their resounding 13-0 win over Thailand in the opening match, Rose Lavelle and Horan are the third- and fourth-youngest Americans, respectively, to net a brace at the FIFA WWC.

The USWNT has won all three of their FIFA WWC group matches four times (1991, 1999, 2003 and 2019), tied with Germany for the most ever

The USA have reached the quarter-finals in every FIFA WWC (8).

Insight into how women’s soccer has improved since the last world cup, the average number of passes per match is up 10% this summer.

Written by: Caleb Hilliard