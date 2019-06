× Two people critically injured following Frayser shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people were rushed to the hospital overnight following a shooting in Frayser.

It happened in the 2800 block of Treemont Cove at the Ridgecrest Apartments around 1 a.m. Wednesday, June 26.

Authorities didn’t say what led up to the shooting, but we know both victims were listed as being in critical condition.

If you know anything that could help police, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.