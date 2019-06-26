× Second-leading USL goal-scorer since 2016, Brandon Allen, joins Memphis 901 FC

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The 901 FC announced Wednesday, June 26, the addition of 25-year-old Brandon Allen from the Tampa Bay Rowdies. The signing will be finalized following league and federation approval.

Allen has been one of the most in-form players in the last three seasons with a combined 40 goals in the USL. He is the second highest scoring player in the USL since the start of the 2016 season.

In the most successful season of his career, Allen scored 15 goals and recorded a league-high 19 assists for New York Red Bulls II.

He led the team to a USL Cup title and received USL Final MVP honors thanks to his hat-trick in the title match.

Due to his performance in the 2016 season, Allen earned the 2016 USL Rookie of the Year award and was honored in the All-League First Team.

Born in Old Bridge, NJ, Allen attended the same high school as head coach Tim Mulqueen.

“Brandon is a player I have known intimately since his high school career,” 901 FC head coach Tim Mulqueen said. “He has always been a terrific goal-scorer and a great teammate. It’s an absolute great addition to bring somebody of his goal-scoring prowess to Memphis and our current roster.”

Allen has one goal through eight USL matches this season for Tampa Bay. He helped Nashville SC to the playoffs in their inaugural season, leading the team with eight goals.

The forward played collegiate soccer for the Georgetown Hoyas where he scored 50 goals through 91 appearances.

He also earned six caps and scored one goal for the USMNT U20-side from 2012-13.

He has two Major League Soccer appearances in his career for New York Red Bulls and Minnesota United.