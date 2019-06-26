× SCS approves four-year contract with Superintendent Joris Ray

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County Schools approved a four-year contract with Superintendent Joris Ray at a meeting Tuesday night, the district reported.

Ray will make $285,000 a year, is eligible for raises and is provided a vehicle, according to the contract. The salary is the same amount former Superintendent Dorsey Hopson was paid at the time of his departure to work in the private sector last year.

Ray was chosen as interim superintendent in December. In April the SCS board called off a search and named him superintendent.

A release from SCS said the contract highlights Ray’s “momentous outcomes during his first 90 days.”

Ray was previously chief of academic operations and school support for the district. Before that, he served as assistant superintendent and a teacher.