Police: Woman assaulted after confronting suspect about not having job, paying bills

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Mid-South woman was arrested after she allegedly attacked another woman who confronted her about not having a job.

The victim told police she and Tarnisa Harris, 25, were inside their home on June 25 when they started talking about how the suspect didn’t have a job and wasn’t helping to pay their bills.

That’s when Harris reportedly got upset and began choking the other woman. The victim said Harris also punched her several times in the face before she was able to flee to safety.

After the assault, the victim said she was standing outside when Harris came out of the home with a hammer and told her “I’m going to kill you and your son.”

The victim took off down the street followed by the suspect, who eventually threw the weapon at her. It did not hit her, police said.

Harris was arrested and charged with aggravated assault.