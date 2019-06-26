× Police: Altercation at club may have led to shooting on Mid-South roadway

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police were called to the area of Sam Cooper and Highland overnight following a shooting.

According to authorities the victim got into a verbal altercation with someone inside an East Memphis club overnight.

After leaving, someone reportedly pulled up beside the man and opened fire.

Descriptions of the vehicle and suspect were not released.

This is the second shooting on a Mid-South roadway in less than 24 hours.

Police responded to another shooting Tuesday night on Highway 385 near Ridgeway.

In both cases the victims were not badly hurt.

If you know anything call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.