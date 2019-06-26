Pass It On: A deserving friend receives help

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A south Memphis woman who is struggling received help from a friend.

Meet our play maker Shaniqua. She wants to help her friend Brittanie.

"She has been going though a lot with her mom. She had to lose, she had to quit her job," she said. "Her momma had an accident, and it's been hard for her to pay her bills. So she's going through some real tough times here."

Shaniqua also says Brittanie recently lost her father to cancer. Now she's caring for her mother and needs help.

"We've been friends since we were 13 or 14."

It's time to Pass It On.

We're going to pass on $300 from News Channel 3 and an additional $300 from our anonymous donor.

Shaniqua got into her car and we headed out.

She didn't waste any time and immediately started counting out the cash.

"I'm happy. I really want to scream," Brittanie said.

The money came at a good time. Shaniqua knew her friend needed help.