One killed, two injured after stolen car crashes in South Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is dead and two people are injured after a stolen car crashed at South Parkway East and South Third Street Wednesday night, Memphis Police said.

The driver of the vehicle has been pronounced dead. A 16-year-old passenger is non-critical, and another passenger is critical.

Police say they spotted the vehicle because it was reported stolen Tuesday morning. A woman says several men pushed her down as she pulled into an apartment complex on Lost Oak Drive. They then took her keys and her car.

Once police spotted the car Wednesday night they say the driver sped off, ran a light and crashed into a tree.

This is an ongoing investigation.