New mom stabbed, baby nearly kidnapped in Walls, Mississippi

WALLS, Miss. — A new mother took a wild ride with a woman she thought wanted to help her.

Just one week after giving birth to a little girl, Tobyianna Hicks says she was stabbed several times while fighting to saver her baby's life.

"I was just accepting a gift, but I knew it was a setup," the 17-year-old said. She says she thought a woman claiming to be her friend's godmother was being nice when she offered her baby clothes.

"I trusted her to much."

The first red flag went up when the woman showed up at Hicks' home late.

"The first night she came at 11 p.m. She wanted me to get in the car with her, and I didn't get in the car with her."

The woman came back a day later just after 5 p.m. This time she grabbed the baby and started driving, leaving the young mother to trail the woman to a church in Walls, Mississippi.

"She said her brother was coming, and he was five minutes away, but we were on the parking lot for 45 minutes."

That's when Hicks started asking questions, and things took a turn for the worse.

"My baby started crying, so I turned around and gave her a pacifier. When I turned back around, the long machete knife was in my side."

Before Hicks knew it, the woman was on top of her.

"She got on top of me and stabbed me five times in my stomach. She pulled my baby by one leg and threw her on her face in the street."

That made Hicks even more determined to get free from the woman's grips.

"She was like, 'Come save her if you love her.' It turned me into a beast, and I just ran up and started fighting her."

Moments later, a fire truck passed by, but there was so much blood that they didn't know who to believe.

"When they tried to get her information she jumped in her car and sped off."

Hicks and her baby were taken to the hospital by ambulance, both have since been released.

Walls Police say they plan on working with crime stoppers to track down the woman.

There is a warrant out for her arrest.