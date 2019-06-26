Memphis Music Hall of Fame announces 2019 inductees

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — More Memphis music legends were inducted Wednesday into the Memphis Music Hall of Fame.

2019 inductees were:

  • West Tennessee native and vocal star Tina Turner, whose Broadway show “Tina: The Tina Turner Musical” just opened in New York
  • Steve Cropper, legendary Stax records guitarist and songwriter
  • Charlie Musselwhite, blues harmonica player and Grammy winner
  • Dee Dee Bridgewater, jazz singer and Grammy and Tony award winner
  • The Memphis Boys, session band at American Studios
  • Dan Penn, songwriter for Janice Joplin, Conway Twitty, Percy Sledge and the Box Tops
  • Don Bryant, who write more than 150 singles for Hi Records
  • Florence Cole Talbert McCleave, operatic soprano.
