Man accused of threatening to kill officer at North Memphis KFC

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man was arrested on Tuesday after police say he threatened to kill and then aggressively approached one of their officers at a local Kentucky Fried Chicken restaurant.

According to the police report, the officer was inside the KFC located on North Danny Thomas Boulevard on June 25 when he saw a man “acting disorderly.” The suspect was reportedly being aggressive with the employees to the point where they were unable to do their jobs.

During the incident, the officer said he observed the suspect drop a folding knife on the ground and then pick it up.

It was after that that the suspect allegedly told the police officer that he would kill him, prompting the officer to tell the man to leave. After exiting the restaurant the man allegedly began tampering with the officer’s squad car. It was during this second encounter that the suspect allegedly began walking aggressively toward the victim while reaching for his knife, placing the officer in fear for his safety.

It’s unclear how the officer was able to de-escalate the situation but the suspect was eventually taken into custody once additional officers arrived on the scene.

Authorities identified the suspect as Maricue Williams. He was charged with one count of felony aggravated assault, disorderly conduct and public intoxication.