Live at 9: Pilliard Dickle, Dr. Ian Smith & Watercooler Wednesday

Pilliard Dickle for President

Campaign season is officially underway but there is one candidate that you may not know about. Pilliard Dickle is running from the comfort of his futon and with just $175.

How to get clean and lean

The fight to lose weight is a battle many people wage every day but one best-selling author says it doesn't have to be that difficult. In fact, Dr. Ian Smith says it's time to get back to the basics when it comes to what you put on your plate.

Watercooler Wednesday

We're talking about the rise of "dark tourism." Plus, a new survey reveals that millennials are keeping a big secret from their grandparents. Crash Davis, Bev Johnson and Todd Demers joined us for this segment of Watercooler Wednesday.