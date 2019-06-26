× ‘I’m going to kill you’: Man arrested after shooting into home with two children inside

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man was arrested after police said he attempted to kill his wife and shot into her home while two children were inside Monday.

The victim, Dedrick Banzant’s wife, was parked in her 2017 Chevrolet Camaro outside an Orange Mound liquor store when Banzant, 37, made about $2,500 worth of damages to the roof of her car, police said.

After her car was damaged, the victim fled to her home. She was standing outside her home next to her car about 20 minutes later when she saw Banzant walking towards her with a rifle in his hands. He allegedly told the victim, “I’m going to kill you.”

The victim ran inside her home where two children, aged 12 and 6, were living. The home was struck several times by bullets, police said, and they found bullet casings on the ground. The estimated damage to the home was about $600.

No one was injured by gunfire.

The victim identified Banzant as the person who shot at her and said she was in fear for her life.

Banzant was charged with first-degree criminal attempted murder, aggravated assault and vandalism. His next court date is June 27.