Does It Work: TOT On The Go Drying Rack

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Katie Honeycutt is a yoga instructor and a mom of two under the age of four.

"Conner will be three in September and Evelyn is nine months."

Which means, endless bottle and sippy cup cleaning! With a recent trip to the beach with her family, she wondered if there was an easier way to keep all the bottles and their parts organized and clean when they're on the road. They try to pack light.

"I have at least four different bottles for Evelyn. At home I do use a lot more but on the go, we try to make it a little less."

But when you have kids it's not always that easy.

"Evelyn is my Le Bonheur baby. We have syringes and little bottles to mix her medication."

Hopefully the TOT On The Go Drying Rack with be compact but still hold enough bottles for it to be worth packing.

"It's really about the size of our things that hold our diapers or baby wipes."

It's made of plastic and is BPA free. Conveniently tucked inside is a bottle brush plus a smaller brush. When Honeycutt is on the road, she normally lays down paper towels or a hotel towel and washes the bottles by hand. She really hopes to find a better way to do things.

"Have an easier way to have everything dry. Be sanitary. Not just laying it on a towel."

The big bottle brush that was included, worked great for the all the bottles.

"The smaller one goes well in the nipple of the bottle. In those hard to reach places. So far it's been great."

We were able to fit two bottles with all their parts. Plus a medication bottle and syringe. Best of all, it doesn't take up too much space on the counter and fits perfectly into Honeycutt's diaper bag.

Her favorite part were the pegs because it elevated the bottles.

"The bottle parts are not just sitting in water. Makes it able to dry quicker plus it's sanitary."

TOT On The Go Drying Rack, you passed the Does It Work test.