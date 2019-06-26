× Couple robbed at gunpoint after moving into Midtown neighborhood

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — On one of their first nights enjoying their new Midtown neighborhood, a couple was robbed at gunpoint Tuesday evening.

The couple was walking on Rembert near Vinton, a block from their house in the Idlewild neighborhood, when a man jumped out of a nearby car, pointed a gun and demanded everything they had.

“Let’s enjoy this new community and this new area, let’s go walk and have dinner,” one victim said. “Because that’s something we hadn’t taken the time to do. So off we went. We made it one block, and there’s a guy with a gun in our face.”

They didn’t resist and offered up only a set of keys they had in their possession, but that was enough to cause some fear.

“I was downstairs prepared for him, should he decide he wanted to come back,” one victim said. “And if he had entered the house, part of me was hoping that would happen, so I could take care of this.”

Since this incident, they said the neighborhood has been a source of strength and comfort.

“People were really like, ‘Is the family okay? They’re new to the neighborhood. We don’t want this to be their first impression of living in Midtown. We want to make sure that they feel supported,” a victim said. “So, it was really nice to see people rally like that.”

They said they are glad to see the support from their new neighbors.

“If there’s one thing we noticed from the day we moved in here, the amount of support from neighbors, the welcoming spirit … just fabulous,” the victim said.

They also said the response from Memphis Police was excellent.

“It is a neighborhood with kids and a neighborhood that cares about their community, and it is nice to have that kind of support,” the victim said. “They were fabulous as well. I couldn’t say enough about them. They take these things very seriously.”

Authorities described the getaway car as a silver sedan with a black sunroof.

Anyone with suspect information should contact Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.